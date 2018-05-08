Owner Arrested After Sheriff’s Deputy Rescues Dog From Hot Car in Santa Clarita

Officials are reminding pet owners not to leave their loved ones trapped in a car in hot weather after a sheriff’s deputy had to rescue an imperiled pooch in Santa Clarita on Tuesday.

The deputy spotted a small dog barking inside a white sedan parked outside of the Walmart at 26471 Carl Boyer Drive on Tuesday evening, the Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department said in a tweet.

It was 90 degrees outside, and over 100 degrees inside the vehicle, authorities said.

All the car’s windows were fully rolled up, so the deputy had to break the rear driver’s side window to free the hound.

Officials believe the dog had been inside the car for some time.

“This pup did not deserve to be left in a hot car where temps were in the triple digits,” the Sheriff’s Department said in a second tweet. “We hope he will be okay.”

The owner was arrested on suspicion of animal cruelty, the Sheriff’s Department said.

Animal Control assumed custody of the pet, who was taken to a veterinarian to be medically assessed.

Temperatures were expected to reach 90 degrees again in the Santa Clarita area on Wednesday, according to the National Weather Service, though the weather should cool off some toward the end of the week.

Deputy rescued pup out of hot car. Broke window of car in Walmart Canyon Country parking lot this evening. 90 degrees outside temps and reportedly the dog had been in there for awhile. Owner arrested for animal cruelty and animal control taking dog to vet to get checked out. pic.twitter.com/scZXIvJKaO — SCV Sheriff (@SCVSHERIFF) May 9, 2018