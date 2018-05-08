Person Possibly Armed With Gun Barricades Himself in South L.A. Apartment

A person who is possibly armed with a gun barricaded himself inside a South Los Angeles apartment complex Tuesday morning, police said.

Police responded to a report of a man with a gun about 2:35 a.m. near the intersection of 42nd Street and Walton Avenue.

The person went back inside the home and has not come out, according to the Los Angeles Police Department.

The home and surrounding residences were evacuated and no injuries have been reported. SWAT was called to the home.

Nearby Manual Arts High School is open for class Tuesday.

No further details have been released.