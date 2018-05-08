4.5 Magnitude Earthquake Strikes Near Cabazon in Riverside County

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

A 4.5 magnitude earthquake struck on part of the San Andreas fault in Riverside County north of the 10 Freeway early Tuesday morning.

The temblor hit at 4:49 a.m. about 7 miles north of Cabazon and about 9 miles northeast of Banning.

The epicenter was near the northern edge of the Morongo Indian Reservation. The preliminary depth of the quake was 8.5 miles, the USGS said.

The quake was initially reported as a 4.6 but was later downgraded to a 4.5 by the USGS.

The quake struck near complex part of the San Andreas fault, just east of the 5.9 magnitude North Palm Springs quake in 1986, Dr. Lucy Jones tweeted.

Historically, the area around Mt. San Gorgonio is the only part of southern San Andreas fault that produces smaller quakes. But the main San Andreas is not clearly defined here. At the surface, it disappears, covered by the Banning thrust fault. — Dr. Lucy Jones (@DrLucyJones) May 8, 2018

It was unclear if the quake caused any damage or injuries in Riverside County, but residents around Southern California have reported feeling the quake.

The earthquake woke up Grace from Banning, who said lamps swung from her ceiling and her book case moved about an inch.

“it’s scary. It did catch us by surprise … It was a very good rumble,” she said.

In Yucaipa, Sherry Elsey said she felt a "violent thrust" and several items fell in her house.

The quake was felt by people as far away as Santa Clarita and San Diego, according to the USGS.

In Los Angeles County, there were no reports of damage or injuries, Los Angeles County Fire Department Supervisor Rangel said.

An aftershock of 3.2 was reported at 4:51 a.m., about two minutes after the initial quake, according to the USGS. Several more aftershocks below 3.0 were also reported by the USGS.

Cabazon is located about 90 miles east of Los Angeles.