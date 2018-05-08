Stretch of Highway 1 in Big Sur Closed After Massive Landslide Not Expected to Reopen Until September

Travelers eager for Highway 1 to reopen in Big Sur will have to wait a little longer. It has been a year since a massive landslide rained debris down on California’s iconic coastal route, making a drive along the entire 655-mile roadway impossible.

The road was expected to reopen this May, but the date was pushed back to mid-September as crews work to realign the highway, Caltrans announced Monday.

The slide at what’s known as Mud Creek will cost about $54 million to fix. Both lanes of a quarter-mile segment of Highway 1 — roughly between the Big Sur Ranger Station in the north and Gorda in the south — will remain temporarily shut while workers try to rebuild it on top of the slide. Crews currently are working on the northern side.

The reopening date could be reevaluated in July, the Caltrans statement said. When the road does reopen, it likely will be a single lane handling one-way controlled traffic.

