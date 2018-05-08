Surgeries Rescheduled, Dining Services Limited During UC Workers Strike

A massive labor strike across the University of California on Monday forced medical centers to reschedule more than 12,000 surgeries, cancer treatments and appointments, and campuses to cancel some classes and limit dining services.

UC workers picket outside the UCLA campus on May 8, 2018. (Credit: KTLA)

More than 20,000 members of UC's largest employee union, the American Federation of State, County and Municipal Employees Local 3299, walked off their jobs on the first day of a three-day strike. They include custodians, gardeners, cooks, truck drivers, lab technicians and nurse aides.

The University of California's largest employee union, the American Federation of State, County and Municipal Employees Local 3299, plans a three-day strike beginning Monday. Members protested at a UC regents meeting at UCLA in March. (Credit: Al Seib / Los Angeles Times)

Two altercations involving protesters and people driving near the rallies were reported at UCLA and UC Santa Cruz. At UCLA, police took a man into custody Monday after he drove his vehicle into a crowd, hitting three staff members. They were treated for minor injuries at the scene and released, said Lt. Kevin Kilgore of the UCLA Police Department.

The system's 10 campuses remained open, largely operating on regular schedules, and protests were peaceful and even festive.

