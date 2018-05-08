Three Finalists for LAPD Chief Are Diverse Group of Department Veterans

The three finalists for chief of the Los Angeles Police Department are Robert Arcos, Michel Moore and Bill Scott, according to three sources familiar with the selection process. The candidates in the racially diverse group have decades of experience in the department.

Arcos, a third-generation Mexican American, is in charge of Central Bureau, which includes downtown and parts of northeast Los Angeles. Moore oversees the LAPD’s patrol operations. Scott, who is African American, left the LAPD more than a year ago to become police chief in San Francisco.

Many LAPD and City Hall insiders had expected a woman to be in the top three and potentially go on to become the department’s first female police chief.

Sandy Jo MacArthur, who retired three years ago as an assistant chief, did not make the cut, according to the three sources, who were not authorized to discuss the selection process publicly.

