3 Lanes Closed on Northbound 5 Freeway Following 13-Vehicle Crash on Grapevine

Three lanes of the northbound 5 Freeway through the Grapevine remained closed Wednesday morning following a multi-vehicle crash Tuesday night.

The incident occurred about 9 p.m. when two big rigs apparently collided and one of them overturned on the freeway near the East Escape Ramp, according to the California Highway Patrol's traffic incident log.

Debris was spilled onto the freeway and one of the big rigs caught fire, the CHP reported.

The incident caused a chain reaction involving 11 other vehicles, prompting officials to close the freeway in both directions Tuesday night.

No information on the number or severity of injuries resulting from the crash was available.

As of 4 a.m. Wednesday morning, three lanes remained closed while crews worked to clear the scene.

One truck driver contacted KTLA to say it took him 5 hours to travel a mile and a half.

The southbound side of the freeway reopened just before midnight Tuesday.

KTLA's Alexandria Hernandez contributed to this report.