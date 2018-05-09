× Deal With Workers Averts 1-Day Strike That Could Have Shut Down L.A. Schools

Los Angeles school district and union officials announced a contract agreement Tuesday night that averted a one-day strike planned for next week.

The pact, which runs through June 2020, removes one labor problem from the desk of incoming Supt. Austin Beutner — whose first day on the job would have coincided with the strike.

Plenty of other challenges remain.

The agreement also serves as an achievement for outgoing interim Supt. Vivian Ekchian.

