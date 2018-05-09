‘Food for Thought’ Fundraiser Supporting Education in Haiti

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Top Chef producer Dan Cutforth, Chef Brooke Williamson, and Chef Heather Wong joined us live to tell us all about “Food for Thought”. Top Chef Producer Dan Cutforth and his wife, Julie, are bringing together celebrity chefs from all over the country for “Food for Thought,” an event supporting educating, encouraging, and celebrating the children of Haiti. In 2010, The Cutforth’s founded Pou Timoun (For the Children) in response to their experiences implementing education, nutrition and sponsorship programs at Foyer de Sion orphanage in Haiti. In 2013, the Cutforth’s adopted their son from Haiti, completing their family and sealing their permanent bond to this incredible country. The evening will include food, craft cocktails, music and a live auction. Guests will get to mix and mingle with the chefs and share in a celebration of Haiti’s culture and natural beauty. The event is happening on Saturday, May 12 at Neuehouse. There are still tickets available.

A big thank you to Chef Brooke Williamson, Heather Wong and all the creative vendors who put together the beautiful table for the segment. For more information, see details below.

Brooke Williamson — @chefbrookew

@thetripel @playaprovisions @hudsonhousebar @dakikokiko

@smallbatchicecream @triplikit

Heather Wong of Scootabaker @scootabaker

Event Design & Planning — Boldhouse @boldhouse

Floral Design — Of the Flowers @oftheflowers

La Tavola Fine Linens — @latavolalinen