Ford Suspends Production of F-150 Trucks

Ford is suspending production of the F-150 truck, its best-selling and most profitable vehicle, after a fire at a supplier’s plant in Michigan last week.

Ford announced that it will suspend production of the F-150 at its plant in Dearborn, Michigan, on Wednesday night. It had already suspended truck production at a plant in Kansas City, Missouri. Those are the only plants that make the truck.

A company spokesperson said he doesn’t know when production will begin again. Ford doesn’t expect any disruption for customers or dealerships because it has an 84-day supply of the truck in dealers’ inventories.

The shutdowns could last for several weeks, according to a person familiar with the situation, although plans are in flux as Ford seeks an alternative supply of the missing parts. Even one missing part from a supply chain is enough to halt production of a vehicle.

But if the shutdown lasts a month, buyers will probably discover the version of the truck they want – the type of engine, or the type of cab configuration or trim – won’t be available. Those shortages are typical when vehicle inventory falls below 50 days.

“It’s a very fluid situation,” said spokesperson Kelli Felker. “We’re working very closely with suppliers to resolve the issue and determine our next steps.”

The fire was at the Meridian Magnesium Products of America plant in Eaton Rapids, Michigan, on May 2. The plant supplies other automakers as well, but so far only one — Fiat Chrysler — has reported an impact on production.

Fiat Chrysler confirmed that production of the Pacifica SUV at its plant in Windsor, Ontario, had been affected as a result of the supply disruption. But that plant continues to build the Dodge Grand Caravan minivan, which was not impacted. The Pacifica is a popular model for Fiat Chrysler, but far from its best seller.

However the F-150 has been the best selling US vehicle by any manufacturer for more than 40 years. It’s a key profit generator for Ford.

Ford has sold 287,000 F Series trucks in the United States in the first four months of this year, up 4% compared to a year ago. That includes some larger trucks than the F-150, although the F-150 makes up the overwhelming majority of those sales. It also is more than four times the sales of its second best selling vehicle, the Escape SUV.

7,600 workers build F-150 trucks at the two plants. They will get most of but not all of their pay during the temporary layoff.