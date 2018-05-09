Frank Buckley Interviews: Justin Woolverton, Halo Top Creamery Founder

Justin Woolverton is the founder of Halo Top Creamery, a Los Angeles based ice cream company that in 2017 (six years after Woolverton first started making the ice cream in his kitchen) became one of America’s bestselling grocery store ice cream pints, competing with and sometimes beating longstanding brands Ben & Jerry’s and Haagen-Dazs. It was one of TIME’s Best Inventions of 2017.

During this podcast, Justin discusses his journey from frustrated big firm lawyer to celebrated market disruptor in the ice cream industry. You’ll hear about some of Justin’s mistakes as a founder, about how deeply in debt he was during the first few years of the company’s life, and about some of the innovative ways in which his company conducts business including not having a corporate headquarters, and using social media in a big way. And Justin reveals just what’s inside the low-calorie ice cream treat.

