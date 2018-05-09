× L.A. Cracks Down on Unlicensed, Counterfeit Pharmaceuticals

The Los Angeles city attorney filed three lawsuits Wednesday against several individuals accused of selling illegal, banned, misbranded or counterfeit pharmaceuticals.

The lawsuits follow an extensive investigation by multiple law enforcement agencies in Los Angeles, Orange County, San Diego and Arizona, officials said.

The investigations led to the recovery of more than 430,000 doses of illicit pharmaceuticals. City officials said they hope the crackdown encourages people to avoid buying medicine that is not prescribed by a licensed physician or pharmacist.

“My office and our law enforcement partners continue to fight to protect our residents from the health and safety hazards pose by illegal pharmaceuticals,” Los Angeles City Atty. Mike Feuer said at a news conference.

