New Charges Filed Against West Hollywood Man Who Posed as Licensed Nurse

A West Hollywood man accused of falsely posing as a license nurse is now facing 11 felony charges in connection with impersonating a registered nurse in Los Angeles County, the state Attorney General and Department of Consumer Affairs announced Wednesday.

Jeremy Daniel Griffin already pled no contest to similar charges in Santa Clara County, officials said. He stands accused of falsifying documents in the name of an actually registered nurse so he could work with a travel nursing company.

However, state officials said, Griffin does not hold a license to practice.

Rather, he previously held a license as a vocational nurse, which was revoked after he was convicted of receiving stolen property and burglary in 2014.

According to the Department of Consumer Affairs, Griffin was arrested last year and news coverage of that led to complaints from two L.A. County hospitals.

The 11 felony charges against Griffin include elder or dependent adult abuse, false impersonation, three counts of grand theft, two counts of identity theft and two counts of burglary. They were filed by the Attorney General’s Office in February 2018.

He has also been charged with two misdemeanors for using the registered nurse title and practicing.

For the charges he faces in Santa Clara County, he will be sentenced on June 22.