O.C. Firefighters Work to Recover Body After Trench Collapses at Construction Site in Lake Forest

Orange County Fire Authority officials are working to remove a body from the site of a collapsed trench at a construction site in Lake Forest Wednesday afternoon, officials said.

Authorities were called to an area near Glenn Ranch Road and Viejo Ridge Drive, officials said.

Sky5 footage of the scene showed several firefighters working the scene just after 4 p.m., as a large crane could be seen hanging over a dirt trench.

At about 5 p.m., officials said a body was being recovered and firefighters would be removing dirt from the trench “for several hours.”

Inside the trench, near a white bucket, some splatters of blood could be seen in Sky5 footage of the scene.

The incident occurred at the apparent site of a planned massive residential development called the Portola Center. The 195-acre project includes 930 homes, according to the city of Lake Forest’s website.

Lake Forest – OCFA on scene of a trench collapse at a construction site; intersection of Glenn Ranch & Viejo Ridge. pic.twitter.com/4ESbMD9Psy — OCFA PIO (@OCFA_PIO) May 9, 2018