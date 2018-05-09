Santa Clarita Joins Other Cities in Opposing California’s ‘Sanctuary’ Law

The debate over California’s immigration laws raged on in Santa Clarita as the City Council formally opposed the state’s so-called sanctuary law and filing a brief in support of the Trump administration’s lawsuit against the state.

Santa Clarita became what is believed to be the first city in Los Angeles County to officially oppose SB 54, potentially joining a handful of municipalities elsewhere in Southern California that have challenged the law since Gov. Jerry Brown signed it in October.

The council chambers was packed Tuesday night, with people standing in aisles and doorways and spilling out into an overflow room as 200 had signed up to speak. Many wore red “Make America Great Again” caps. Some snacked on popcorn while others cooled themselves with fans.

Some said Senate Bill 54, which limits cooperation by local law enforcement with federal immigration authorities, would promote criminality, while others said it would make communities safer. Some cited legal explanations for why the law violates the Constitution, while others argued California was within its rights.

