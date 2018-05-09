Several Detained After Attack on Street Vendor Family in South L.A.

Authorities were investigating after a family selling flowers along the street in South Los Angeles was allegedly assaulted by would-be thieves Wednesday afternoon, prompting one of the vendors to stab an attacker in self defense.

The incident occurred near the intersection of Imperial Highway and Central Avenue, on the border of Green Meadows and Watts, shortly before 4 p.m., Los Angeles Police Officer Drake Madison said.

Drake could only confirm that the stabbing followed a brawl that broke out between several people, and that the victim was in stable condition at a nearby hospital.

But a family who has consistently sold flowers at the intersection for about 25 years told KTLA they were attacked by a group of youths who sought to rob them.

A mother, daughter and son were operating their stand when the individuals came up and tried to steal from them. When they refused to hand over any cash, they were assaulted, they said.

The son grabbed the knife he uses to cut flowers and stabbed one of the attackers in self defense, according to the family.

Police confirmed they had detained some of the attackers, who ranged in age from 15 to 20. About five were in custody, with roughly another five outstanding, officials said.

No further details were immediately available.

KTLA’s Nidia Becerra contributed to this report.