Shaping Up for Summer With Beachbody Trainer Idalis Velazquez

Celebrity Trainer Idalis Velazquez joined us live with tips on how to shape up for the summer. Idalis also talked about Mes de Mas, Beachbody’s first Spanish-language program workout that she just shot and will be coming out this July. Idalis teamed up with Beachbody leading provider of fitness and nutrition resources and creators of popular at-home workout programs like P90X and Insanity, to reach a broader Latino audience with the creation of Mes de Mas. The program focuses on making small, positive changes which work towards the ultimate goal of leading a healthy lifestyle, not a temporary fix or fad diet. Mes De Mas will be Available on Beachbody On Demand early access on July 16th, full release on October 1st.