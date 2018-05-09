Surveillance Video Shows Pico-Robertson Restaurant Burglarized Just Before Another Break-In

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Surveillance footage shows burglars smashing a glass door to break into a restaurant in the Pico-Robertson neighborhood of Los Angeles just before they break into the eatery next door.

In the video, people disguised in hoodies, gloves and masks can be seen first breaking the glass doors of the Shalom Grill in the 9300 block of West Pico Boulevard just before 2 a.m. on Tuesday.

They rummage through the business, digging for cash and other goods, before moving onto Japanese restaurant Sushiko next door. There, they also smash in the glass doors to break in.

Surveillance video from Shalom Grill shows a man dressed in all black, wearing a hood and backpack, shatter the front glass door before running inside. He gets behind the kitchen counter and starts rummaging through shelves just below the cash register as another man runs inside through the broken door.

"They knew exactly what they were doing because they cracked the window in seconds," Edwin Nikravesh, owner of the Shalom Grill, said.

He said the burglars were able to get away with a $500 cash box.

Video of the parking lot out front shows the burglars coming from the street, with no getaway vehicle in sight.

The burglars can later be seen searching the back kitchen, where they pick up a few objects although it's unclear what those items are.

Then, they apparently move onto the restaurant next door.

"It was about 2 o'clock in the morning when I got a call from the alarm company," said Ronit Feispor, owner of Sushiko.

"They damaged the register and computer and iPads," she said.

The glass doors of Sushiko were also left smashed and fixing the doors on both restaurants, along with the POS systems, will take at least a week.

"Unfortunately, they don't walk away with much, but they cause a lot of damage to the restaurant," Feispor said.

To try to prevent future break-ins, Nikravesh said he will consider making some changes — "maybe some thicker glass, maybe some barbed wires."

No information about the burglaries has been released by police.