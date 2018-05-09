× Torrance Unified Reaches $31M Settlement With 25 Victims Sexually Abused by Wrestling Coach

The Torrance Unified School District has agreed to a $31-million settlement with 25 current and former students who were molested by a wrestling coach, days before the civil case was expected to go to trial.

Thomas Snider, 50, is serving a more than 69-year prison sentence after being convicted in 2016 of molesting teenage wrestlers under the guise of performing skin inspections for ringworm outbreaks.

At the time, prosecutors said Snider would force students between the ages of 13 and 16 to remove their clothing, watched them in the shower and massaged several of them. He was convicted of 29 felony counts of lewd acts with children and eight misdemeanor counts of molestation.

About a month after Snider was found guilty, the victims and their families filed a negligence lawsuit against the school district.

