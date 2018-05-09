Twelve People Arrested in Connection With Costa Mesa Home Squatting

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Twelve people were arrested in connection with squatting inside a Costa Mesa home and other charges including having drugs and drug paraphernalia inside, authorities said.

Authorities responded to a call about squatters in a vacant house on Tuesday and found 12 people inside with narcotics and a stolen vehicle in the garage, the Costa Mesa Police Department said in a statement.

All were arrested on suspicion of trespassing and other charges, authorities said.

A man reached at the residence on the 1900 block of Maple Avenue on Wednesday said he was one of the 12 who was arrested in connection with squatting and cited for possession of speed.

The man, who declined to give his name, told KTLA the group weren't squatters but friends helping another friend move who had rented the house for a couple of years and possibly stopped paying rent.

"It took longer than expected," the man said about helping his friend move. "He wasn't organized. We had to get boxes ... It was a four-bedroom house so moving stuff on a skateboard takes a lot of time."

The man said he "didn't know anything" about the authorities account of trespassing.

When asked if people inside the house were using drugs, the man answered "I don't know."