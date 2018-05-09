Woman Alleges She Was Repeatedly Sexually Assaulted by Chris Brown’s Friends at His L.A. Home

A young woman alleges she was repeatedly sexually assaulted by friends of R&B singer Chris Brown at his home at a party filled with guns and drugs, according to a lawsuit filed Wednesday by attorney Gloria Allred.

When LAPD officers attempted to enter the estate, the woman says they weren’t allowed in.

Allred said the Los Angeles Police Department is investigating events from Feb. 23 and into the early hours of the following day inside the singer’s Los Angeles house, where Brown was said to have brandished a handgun and women were given narcotics. The suit names Brown and a friend, rapper Young Lo, whose real name is Lowell Grissom Jr. Neither Grissom nor Brown could immediately be reached for comment.

The lawsuit alleges that the woman, who is identified as “Jane Doe” by Allred, was forced by a female friend of Brown’s to perform oral copulation on Grissom and the woman. The lawsuit says Grissom then raped her twice inside the house before she could leave and go to a rape treatment center.

