2 Arrested in Gang-Related Homicide Investigation in North Hills

Two people were arrested during a gang-related homicide investigation in North Hills Thursday morning, officials said.

The FBI SWAT team entered a home in the San Fernando Valley neighborhood using flash bangs, FBI spokeswoman Laura Eimiller told KTLA.

Residents of a property with several homes were awoken about 5 a.m. by what they thought were gunshots. Several residents were lined up against a wall, searched and questioned during the investigation.

No shots were fired during the incident and two people were taken into custody.

The Los Angeles Police Department officials tweeted Thursday that the FBI SWAT officers helped the the gang task force serve a warrant for a homicide suspect.

A woman who described herself as being the mother of two brothers who were arrested told KTLA that as officials searched through her home, she and her daughter were crying and they did not understand what was happening.

Another resident, Ruby Garcia, said she was grabbed by an officer who told her to put her hands up, and police eventually handcuffed her mother.

"They told us to go in the back and everyone who lives here, they put them in handcuffs," she said.

No further details about the incident or investigation have been released.

.@FBI SWAT assisted Gang Task Force in serving a warrant for homicide suspect in #NorthHills operation is wrapped up and law enforcement personnel is leaving the scene. — LAPD HQ (@LAPDHQ) May 10, 2018