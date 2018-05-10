2 Dead, 1 Seriously Injured in Fiery Inglewood Crash

Posted 9:53 AM, May 10, 2018, by and , Updated at 10:55AM, May 10, 2018

Two people were killed and one person was seriously injured in a fiery Inglewood crash Thursday morning, officials said.

Fire and police officials respond to a fiery double fatal crash in Inglewood on May 10, 2018. (Credit: KTLA)

Fire and police officials respond to a fiery double fatal crash in Inglewood on May 10, 2018. (Credit: KTLA)

The crash was reported about 9:20 a.m. near the intersection of 108th Street and Crenshaw Boulevard, according to the Los Angeles County Fire Department.

Two vehicles were involved and one vehicle was fully engulfed in flames, officials said. The other vehicle also caught fire.

Two people were killed at the scene and the third victim was listed as being in serious condition.

The person who suffered serious injuries was pulled out of the vehicle by a witness and an off-duty firefighter.

Aerial video from Sky5 showed a several fire and police vehicles at the intersection. Both vehicles involved in the

The remnants of a vehicle involved in a fiery double fatal crash in Inglewood are seen on May 10, 2018. (Credit: KTLA)

The remnants of a vehicle involved in a fiery double fatal crash in Inglewood are seen on May 10, 2018. (Credit: KTLA)

crash remained at the scene and appeared to be badly damaged, one appeared destroyed.

One of the vehicles appeared to have sheared off a street sign in the area.

The scene is near Monroe Middle School and Morningside High School.

It is unclear how the crash occurred.

KTLA's Jennifer Thang contributed to this story. 

One of the vehicles involved in the crash sheared off a street sign at the scene on May 10, 2018. (Credit: KTLA)

One of the vehicles involved in the crash sheared off a street sign at the scene on May 10, 2018. (Credit: KTLA)