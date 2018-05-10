2 Dead, 1 Seriously Injured in Fiery Inglewood Crash

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Two people were killed and one person was seriously injured in a fiery Inglewood crash Thursday morning, officials said.

The crash was reported about 9:20 a.m. near the intersection of 108th Street and Crenshaw Boulevard, according to the Los Angeles County Fire Department.

Two vehicles were involved and one vehicle was fully engulfed in flames, officials said. The other vehicle also caught fire.

Two people were killed at the scene and the third victim was listed as being in serious condition.

The person who suffered serious injuries was pulled out of the vehicle by a witness and an off-duty firefighter.

Aerial video from Sky5 showed a several fire and police vehicles at the intersection. Both vehicles involved in the

crash remained at the scene and appeared to be badly damaged, one appeared destroyed.

One of the vehicles appeared to have sheared off a street sign in the area.

The scene is near Monroe Middle School and Morningside High School.

It is unclear how the crash occurred.

KTLA's Jennifer Thang contributed to this story.