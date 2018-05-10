Driver in Custody After CHP Officer, 2 Others Injured in Crash on 101 Freeway in Camarillo Area; Some SB Lanes Closed

A driver was in custody after a California Highway Patrol officer and two other people were injured in a crash along the Conejo Grade on the 101 Freeway on Thursday, and the ensuing investigation jammed traffic in the area.

The ensuing investigation jammed southbound traffic after the multi-vehicle crash occurred just south of Camarillo Springs Road around 7 p.m., the CHP said.

The officer had stopped to assist a disabled motorist on the freeway’s shoulder when he was struck, according to investigators.

Aerial footage of the scene showed a white CHP vehicle pushed up against an SUV with its front end smashed. A second, smashed up SUV could be seen further along the freeway with a large amount of debris scattered nearby.

The officer suffered minor to moderate injuries but was expected to be released after being treated at a nearby emergency room, officials said.

The two other people hurt had suffered minor injuries, according to Ventura County Fire Department officials. They were also taken to a hospital for treatment.

A driver was in custody in connection with the incident, but it was unclear why the person had been detained. CHP officials tweeted that authorities were investigating “intentional acts” by the suspect.

Two of the freeway’s southbound lanes were expected to be closed until 2 a.m., officials said. Traffic could be seen backed up for miles in aerial footage from the scene.

Motorists were advised to circumvent the area by exiting at Somis Road to take Highway 34 north to eastbound Highway 118.

Authorities have not released the name of the CHP officer involved but said he is assigned to the Conejo Commercial Enforcement Facility along the grade, primarily conducting commercial big rig inspections.

KTLA’s Erika Martin contributed to this report.

The CHP officer was assisting a disabled motorist on the right shoulder, US 101, s/b, south of Camarillo Springs Road, when he was struck-and there was a multi-vehicle collision. @VENTURASHERIFF has the driver in custody. Right lanes closed until 9:00 PM for investigation pic.twitter.com/1J64fXUdO9 — CHP Moorpark (@CHPMoorpark) May 11, 2018