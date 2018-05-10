× Elon Musk Says His First Underground L.A. Tunnel Could Be Ready to Ride in a Few Months

Angelenos may be able to hitch a ride through town on Elon Musk’s first underground tunnel in just a few months.

The entrepreneur offered a glimpse Thursday night of what riders can expect when his proposal to help unsnarl the city’s traffic problems becomes a reality.

“First Boring Company tunnel under LA almost done!” he wrote on Instagram, with a video taking viewers through the tunnel. “Pending final regulatory approvals, we will be offering free rides to the public in a few months.”

The City Council’s public works committee last month unanimously approved an environmental review exemption for a tunnel that could run 2.7 miles through West Los Angeles, giving a space for Boring Co. engineers to build and test the proposed transportation technology.

Read the full story on LATimes.com.