Actor Nic Novicki, whose work includes shows like "The Sopranos" and "Boardwalk Empire," has started a film festival challenge in the hopes of combating the underrepresentation of people living with disabilities in film and television shows. Kacey Montoya reports for the KTLA 5 News at 10 on May 10, 2018.

For more information, visit www.DisabilityFilmChallenge.com.