LAPD Officers Found Liable in Skid Row Shooting Death of Homeless Man That Sparked Protests

A jury found two Los Angeles police officers liable in the fatal shooting of a homeless black man in 2015 that set off days of protests and prompted fierce criticism of how police deal with skid row’s mentally unstable population.

After the verdict was announced, attorneys for both sides reached a settlement in which the city agreed to pay $1.95 million to Charly “Africa” Keunang’s family, said Joshua Piovia-Scott, an attorney representing the family.

“This situation should never have gotten this far,” Piovia-Scott said. “This was really a situation that the police officers escalated to a point where an unarmed mentally ill homeless man was shot and killed in broad daylight in the middle of a busy street.”

A representative of the city attorney’s office could not be reached for comment.

