Middle School Winners of Rube Goldberg Machine Contest
-
Sal Castro Middle School Shooting Suspect Due in Court
-
1-Year-Old Georgia Boy With Down Syndrome Is Introduced as New Gerber Baby
-
Redondo Beach Police’s “The Line Up” Surf Contest
-
KTLA 5 Weekend Morning News Goes Retro
-
Just Food For Dogs Previews “WeHo’s Cutest Dog” Contest
-
-
7 Children Killed, 12 Injured in Knife Attack at Middle School in China
-
New Mexico High School Student Leads Walkout in Support of Gun Rights
-
Long Beach Bulldog Beauty Contest & Adoption Fair
-
‘I’m Terrified to Go Back There’: 12-Year-Old Girl Injured in Sal Castro Middle School Shooting Speaks Out
-
Student Wounded in Shooting at Florida High School; 1 in Custody
-
-
Gun in Sal Castro School Shooting May Have Accidentally Gone Off Inside a Backpack: LAPD
-
Social Media Threats Initially Connected to 2 O.C. High Schools Deemed Not Credible
-
Pennsylvania Man, Teen Found in Mexico Nearly 2 Weeks After They Went Missing; Man Arrested