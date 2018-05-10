The Orange County Fire Authority is hoping to get ahead of wildfires this fire season, and officials discussed the technology and tactics they plan to use to keep communities safe in a news conference on Thursday. Rick Chambers reports for the KTLA 5 News at 10 on May 10, 2018.
O.C. Officials Unveil New Technology to Be Deployed This Fire Season
-
Woman Dies After Falling From 200-Foot Waterfall in Cleveland National Forest: OCFA
-
Fire at Laguna Hills Public Storage Facility Destroys Some 110 Units, Damages Dozens More
-
85 People Arrested or Have Warrants Out in Orange County Gang Crackdown
-
Man Dead After Trench Collapses at Construction Site in Lake Forest
-
Man Arrested After Stabbing Attack Left Mother Dead, Father Critically Injured in San Juan Capistrano: O.C. Sheriff
-
-
Orange County Fire Authority Broke Protocols in Canyon Fire 2 Response, Investigation Finds
-
After Pushing Homeless Off the Street, Orange County Can’t Find Anywhere to Shelter Them
-
Orange County Officials to Consider Using Mental Health Facility in Costa Mesa to Shelter Homeless
-
Arson Suspect Arrested in Connection With 2013 Fire That Burned Dozens of Riverside County Homes
-
Fire Tears Through ‘Cliffhanger-Style’ Home in Tustin
-
-
Irvine Holds Emergency City Council Meeting After County Announces Homeless Relocation Plan
-
1 Killed, 6 Injured After Car Rolls Over and Crashes Into Parked Truck in Tustin: OCFA
-
Long List of Crimes Linked to Alleged Golden State Killer