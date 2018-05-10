O.C. Officials Unveil New Technology to Be Deployed This Fire Season

The Orange County Fire Authority is hoping to get ahead of wildfires this fire season, and officials discussed the technology and tactics they plan to use to keep communities safe in a news conference on Thursday. Rick Chambers reports for the KTLA 5 News at 10 on May 10, 2018.