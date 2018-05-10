Percentage of Registered Republicans in California Sinks to New Low, Report Shows

California’s electorate stands at 18.8 million voters — larger than the combined voter rolls from 2016 of almost two dozen U.S. states, according to a report issued on Thursday.

At the same time, the percentage of registered Republicans in the state fell to a new low, with the number now almost equal in size to the voters unaffiliated with any political party.

The report by Secretary of State Alex Padilla tallies almost 1.2 million voters compared with the same point before the 2014 statewide primary. The total represents 75% of Californians who are eligible to vote, an increase from recent years.

“It’s exciting to see the highest percentage of eligible Californians registered to vote in decades,” Padilla said in a written statement. There will be one more report before the June 5 primary. The deadline to register to vote in that election is May 21.

