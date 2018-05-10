Police Seek to ID Men Involved in Violent Robberies Outside El Segundo Hotel

Authorities are attempting to identify at least seven men who were involved in multiple strong-arm robberies in the parking lot of an El Segundo hotel, police said Thursday.

The thefts were caught on surveillance cameras April 28 at a Residence Inn in the 2100 block of East El Segundo Boulevard, according to the El Segundo Police Department.

Four men drove to the hotel around 11:10 p.m. and proceeded to attack two victims in the parking lot, investigators said.

One of the men punched a woman in the back of her head before stealing her jewelry.

Several people also ganged up on a man and beat him, then took his backpack, police said.

A second car with at least three people in it was involved as well, officials said, but no details were given about what their actions had been.

Police only described the suspects as black men who are believed to be between 18 and 22 years old.

The initial four men were in a late model, black Honda Accord, while the second group drove a two-door coupe that was possibly an older Lexus, according to investigators.

The Honda was missing its left rear hubcap and had sustained damage on its front left fender in a car crash. The second vehicle also had some damage in its rear bumper area, police said.

Anyone with information on the perpetrators’ identities can contact Detective Paul Saldana at 310-524-2284 or psaldana@elsegundo.org.