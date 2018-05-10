Santa Ana Albertsons Evacuated After Pursuit Suspect Runs Inside

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

An Albertsons in Santa Ana was evacuated on Thursday after an apparent burglary suspect ran inside the store, authorities said.

A burglary occurred early Thursday in Mission Viejo before the Orange Police Department said they located the suspect from a LoJack stolen vehicle recovery signal and began chasing him.

The pursuit ended on 17th Street in Santa Ana where the suspect got out of the car and ran into a nearby Albertsons, authorities said.

Everyone was told to get out of the store afterward and at 3 p.m. uniformed police could be seen inside the store.

One worker who declined to identify herself said she has worked for the grocery store for 16 years and nothing similar has ever happened.

"I was panicking, shaking, like 'hello,'" the woman said.