Santa Barbara County DA to Decide on Charges Against Suspected Golden State Killer

Santa Barbara County District Attorney Joyce Dudley is expected to announce whether to file charges against the suspected Golden State Killer Thursday afternoon.

Joseph James DeAngelo, 72, is believed to be linked to several homicides in the Santa Barbara area in the late 70s and early 80s.

DeAngelo already faces charges in Sacramento, Orange and Ventura counties, where he allegedly terrorized victims for years.

No charges have been filed in Santa Barbara County, however.

Officials believe the Golden State Killer fatally shot Dr. Robert Offerman and Alexandria Manning in Dec. 1979 near Goleta.

The notorious serial killer then killed people in Ventura, Laguna Nigel and Irvine before returning to Goleta in 1981.

That July, Cheri Domingo and Gregory Sanchez were fatally beaten and shot in Domingo’s home.

After eluding law enforcement officials for decades, DeAngelo was arrested last month.

Dudley is expected to hold a news conference to announce her decision at 2:30 p.m. Thursday.