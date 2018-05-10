Stamp Out Hunger/MEND Food Drive

KTLA 5 has joined forces with the National Association of Letter Carriers to help feed those in need. Saturday, May 12 is the organization’s annual “Stamp Out Hunger” food drive. Just leave non-perishable food you want to donate out by your mailbox in the morning, and your letter carrier will pick it up. KTLA 5 will also be on-site to help accept food donations at the MEND facility in Pacoima. MEND is located at 10641 N San fernando Rd in Pacoima. Our very own Erin Myers will be there, broadcasting live during the morning news on May 12 from 6:00 a.m. to 11:00 a.m. And everyone who comes to drop off food during the Morning News on May 12 will receive a KTLA 5 coffee mug. It’s a great opportunity to help the needy in our community.