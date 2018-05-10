Valencia Couple Charged in Connection With Attempted North Hollywood Bank Robbery Plead Not Guilty

A couple from Valencia charged in connection with trying to rob a North Hollywood bank earlier this month pleaded not guilty on Thursday, authorities said.

James Lee Hamill, 27, and Samantha Yaworski, 22, are looking at one felony count each of attempted second-degree robbery, the Los Angeles County District Attorney’s Office said in a statement.

The attempted bank robbery occurred on May 4, the statement said.

Hamill has been charged with other bank robberies that occurred from March to May in Valencia, Newhall, Burbank, Orange and Pico Rivera, the statement said.

In addition to the attempted robbery charge, Hamill faces one count of second-degree robbery and six counts of second-degree robbery.

If convicted as charged, he’ll face more than 11 years in prison. Yaworski is looking at a three-year sentence if convicted.

The defendants are set to return on May 31 to the Burbank branch of the L.A. County Superior Court.

The case was initially filed on May 8.