Best Selling Author Jessica Knoll visited the KTLA Morning News at 11a to discuss her latest book and an opinion piece she wrote for the New York Times titled "I Want To Be Rich and I'm Not Sorry." Jessica also shared her advice with KTLA's Lu Parker for women who are looking to find their voice.
Author Jessica Knoll Opens Up About Her Desire To Be Rich
Author Jessica Knoll on Her New Book 'The Favorite Sister'
