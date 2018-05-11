Man Detained Following Lynwood Area Pursuit

Officials pursued a vehicle through the Lynwood area late Friday night.

Sky5 was first overhead the chase around 11:15 p.m. as the suspect vehicle traveled at slow speeds across surface streets in Lynwood, following by a line of California Highway Patrol patrol cars. The car was in a commercial area before heading onto residential streets.

It was unclear where the pursuit began and what the car’s driver was wanted on suspicion of.

The man eventually pulled over around 11:20 p.m. and exited his car with his hands up. His pants fell to his ankles as he slowly walked in reverse toward officer, and he then tripped over them and tumbled to the ground.

An officer helped pulled them back up after they had handcuffed him, and he was escorted into the back of a CHP vehicle.

No further details were available.