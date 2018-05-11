BREAKING: Authorities Responding to Report of Man With Gun at Highland High School in Palmdale

1 Hospitalized, 1 Detained Following Report of Man With Gun at Highland High School in Palmdale

Posted 7:41 AM, May 11, 2018, by , Updated at 08:21AM, May 11, 2018

One person has been hospitalized and another detained following a report of a man with a gun at Highland High School in Palmdale Friday morning.

A sign at Highland High School is seen in an image posted to the school's Facebook page.

A sign at Highland High School is seen in an image posted to the school's Facebook page.

Deputies were sent to the school located in the 39000 block of West 25th Street after receiving a report of a man with a gun on campus, Los Angeles County Sheriff's Department Sgt. Bob Boese said.

The incident was reported at about 7:00 a.m., the Sheriff's Department stated in a tweet.

Authorities have not confirmed if an armed man was on the campus, but did detain a person who they described as a suspect connected with the man with a gun report.

One person with a possible gunshot wound went to a local hospital following the incident, Los Angeles County Fire Department Supervisor Art Marrujo said. The person "self-transported" and was not taken to the hospital by Fire Department personnel, Marrujo said.

A 23-year-old man said he had just left the school after dropping off his two younger brothers and a friend when they contacted him.

"About a minute later, I get a call from them saying there were gunshots," Ricky Munoz said.

Check back for updates on this developing story. 

KTLA's Jennifer Thang contributed to this report.