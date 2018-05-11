1 Hospitalized, 1 Detained Following Report of Man With Gun at Highland High School in Palmdale

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

One person has been hospitalized and another detained following a report of a man with a gun at Highland High School in Palmdale Friday morning.

Deputies were sent to the school located in the 39000 block of West 25th Street after receiving a report of a man with a gun on campus, Los Angeles County Sheriff's Department Sgt. Bob Boese said.

The incident was reported at about 7:00 a.m., the Sheriff's Department stated in a tweet.

Authorities have not confirmed if an armed man was on the campus, but did detain a person who they described as a suspect connected with the man with a gun report.

Update: 1 suspect being detained regarding the person with a gun the call at Highland High school in Palmdale. @PalmdaleSheriff @LANLASD @SEBLASD @SCVSHERIFF Deputies on scene searching campus. No other information available. — LA County Sheriff's (@LASDHQ) May 11, 2018

One person with a possible gunshot wound went to a local hospital following the incident, Los Angeles County Fire Department Supervisor Art Marrujo said. The person "self-transported" and was not taken to the hospital by Fire Department personnel, Marrujo said.

A 23-year-old man said he had just left the school after dropping off his two younger brothers and a friend when they contacted him.

"About a minute later, I get a call from them saying there were gunshots," Ricky Munoz said.

KTLA's Jennifer Thang contributed to this report.