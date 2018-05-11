Celebrating ‘Eat What You Want Day’ With Pirolo’s Panino

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Chef Michael Pirolo joined us live with specialties from his new restaurant “Pirolo’s Panino”. Pirolo’s famed Italian sandwich shop, Pirolo’s Panino, combines bold, authentic flavors with thoughtfully-sourced ingredients to create exceptional American-Italian classics alongside signature Chef favorites. Michael Pirolo is a James Beard Award Semi-Finalist Chef, best known for his South Beach staple Macchialina and his work at Scarpetta and Gilt at the Palace Hotel, which earned two Michelin stars during his time there. Pirolo’s Panino sandwiches are authentically grounded in Italian-American traditions. All paninos are priced at $11. Modern twists on classic favorites include: The Godfather, Meatball Parm, Crispy Eggplant with sundried tomato, broccoli rabe, sharp provolone and a garlic white bean spread and “The Original” Italian Dip. Pirolo’s is located at 7461 Melrose Ave, Los Angeles, CA 90046. They also deliver latenight.