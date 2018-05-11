Chef Michael Pirolo joined us live with specialties from his new restaurant “Pirolo’s Panino”. Pirolo’s famed Italian sandwich shop, Pirolo’s Panino, combines bold, authentic flavors with thoughtfully-sourced ingredients to create exceptional American-Italian classics alongside signature Chef favorites. Michael Pirolo is a James Beard Award Semi-Finalist Chef, best known for his South Beach staple Macchialina and his work at Scarpetta and Gilt at the Palace Hotel, which earned two Michelin stars during his time there. Pirolo’s Panino sandwiches are authentically grounded in Italian-American traditions. All paninos are priced at $11. Modern twists on classic favorites include: The Godfather, Meatball Parm, Crispy Eggplant with sundried tomato, broccoli rabe, sharp provolone and a garlic white bean spread and “The Original” Italian Dip. Pirolo’s is located at 7461 Melrose Ave, Los Angeles, CA 90046. They also deliver latenight.
Celebrating ‘Eat What You Want Day’ With Pirolo’s Panino
-
The Freds at Barneys New York Cookbook With Chef Mark Strausman
-
Restaurant Quality Dishes to Make at Home With Michael Schlow
-
Frank Buckley Interviews: James Syhabout, Chef/Restaurant Owner/Author
-
The ‘Feastly’ Experience With Chef Bruce Kalman
-
Dodgers Introduce New Food Options at Dodger Stadium for 2018 Season
-
-
Easter Sweets & Treats Curated by Nastassia Johnson
-
Man Suspected of ‘Racially Motivated’ Drive-By Shootings Targeting Foreigners in Italy Is Arrested
-
‘Food for Thought’ Fundraiser Supporting Education in Haiti
-
Uncertainty Looms in Europe as Italy Votes in Divisive Election
-
Frank Buckley Interviews: “Best Of” Mixtape: Chefs
-
-
All-Star Chef Classic
-
Italy’s Voters Choose Populists, Deliver Stinging Rebuke to Europe
-
Seal Beach Chef Accused of Raping Customer Released From Jail After DA Declines to File Charges