Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Style Expert Harmonie Krieger joined us live with fashionable mommy and me looks in celebration of Mother’s Day! For more info on Harmonie, you can follow her on social media. For more info on the brands featured in the segment, see the details below.

Sant and Abel

Maman & Moi

Smash + Tess

Olivia + Ocean Child Swimwear

Christy Dawn by Little Minis