Club Soccer Coach in Victorville Arrested in Connection With Sex Crimes Against Teen He Coached

A club soccer coach from Victorville was arrested at his home in connection with committing a variety of sex crimes against a 15-year-old girl he coached, authorities said.

Victor Rodriguez, 25, was arrested May 8 on suspicion of sodomy, oral copulation and other lewd acts with a child, the Victorville Police Department said in a news release.

The alleged sexual relationship was discovered after the girl’s mother looked through her daughter’s text messages, authorities said.

After an investigation, authorities said they learned Rodriguez had been in the relationship for more than a year.

Rodriguez was transported to the Victorville Police Department and arrested after he was detained at his home in the 14300 block of McArt Road.

He was scheduled to appear in Victorville Superior Court on Friday but it was not immediately clear what happened.

Police believe there could be additional victims and released a photo of Rodriguez. If anyone has information about the case they are asked to contact Victorville Police Department Detective M. Gardea at 760-241-2911. Anonymous callers can contact the We-Tip Hotline at 800-782-7463 or www.wetip.com.