Couple Accused of Manufacturing, Selling Assault Weapons From Moreno Valley Home

A Moreno Valley couple is accused of manufacturing and selling unregistered assault weapons out of their home, authorities said.

Bearl Andrew Leach, 33, and Sarah Anne Leach, 27, face 70 felony charges, including manufacturing assault weapons and possessing a short-barrel rifle and high-capacity magazines, according to the Riverside County district attorney’s office.

Each is being held in lieu of $2-million bail. They are scheduled to be arraigned later this month.

Authorities said the investigation began when an FBI task force received a tip about threats the couple made. The nature of the threats, and to whom they were directed, was not clear.

