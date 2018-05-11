Dad Bod 2.0 Exercise and Nutrition Tips

UFC fighter, MusclePharm Athlete and model Alan Jouban joined us live with tips on how to work on that Dad Bod 2.0 with nutrition and fitness tips to help keep men healthy, happy and looking their fittest. Celeb dads are bucking the “dad bod” stereotype by making fitness a priority and showing their kids how to maintain a healthy lifestyle. For more information on Alan, you can follow him on social media.
