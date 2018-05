Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Big announcements were made at Google I/O, an annual event where developers gather from around the world to hear the new products and services by Google. This year Google announced Smart compose email, black and white photo editing and the testing of human sounding robot callers

Follow KTLA 5 Tech Reporter Rich DeMuro on Social Media for useful tech news, apps & gadgets:

Facebook: http://facebook.com/RichOnTech

Twitter: http://twitter.com/richdemuro

Instagram: http://instagram.com/richontech