Gov. Brown Proposes Funding for Investigators to Crack Down on California's Illicit Weed Market

Gov. Jerry Brown proposed Friday to create five teams in the state attorney general’s office to investigate California’s black market for marijuana after firms that received state licenses complained they are being undercut by the illicit growers and sellers.

Brown allocated $14 million to “target illegal cannabis activity with an emphasis on complex, large-scale financial and tax evasion investigations,” the governor’s office said in a statement.

The teams also will focus on “reducing environmental and other crimes associated with the illegal cannabis market.”

Four investigative teams will be located in Los Angeles, Sacramento, Fresno and San Diego. A fifth team, focusing on interdiction, will be based in Sacramento.

