Gov. Jerry Brown Offers Part of Historic Budget to Ease California’s Homelessness Crisis

Even in the wake of previous tax windfalls, Gov. Jerry Brown’s announcement on Friday was breathtaking: The state has collected an unexpected $8 billion in tax revenue in recent months, even more additional cash than reported in January.

The money is the latest installment in a fiscal winning streak of historic proportions in California. And, as in previous years, the governor’s newly revised budget seeks to divvy it up either on short-term spending or long-term savings by putting it into government reserves.

“I’ve said it before and I’ll say it again,” Brown said of his generally cautious approach. “Let’s not blow it now.”

Brown’s most significant proposal for spending the cash is a $359-million boost to ease the state’s burgeoning homelessness crisis. The money would immediately be available to local governments. The governor’s proposal also would ensure that a $2-billion bond for homeless housing makes it to November’s statewide ballot. The budget plan also includes $312 million for mental health programs.

