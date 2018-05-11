‘How Many More?’: Parkland Survivors React to Highland High School Shooting

Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School students decried lack of action against gun violence in response to a shooting believed to have left one student injured in a Palmdale high school on Friday.

“Another shooter, another news story, and another day with no action,” tweeted Adam Alhanti, a student who survived the school massacre that left 17 people dead in Parkland, Florida.

David Hogg, another survivor, tweeted: “How many more?”

Alhanti and Hogg were among the Stoneman Douglas students who have been pushing for stricter gun control laws since the Feb. 14 massacre. The teenagers led March for Our Lives rallies across the nation on March 24.

The students took to Twitter following reports of Friday’s shooting at Highland High School.

Deputies responded to a report of an “active shooter” at the school at around 7 a.m., Capt. Darren Harris with the Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department said.

A 14-year-old boy allegedly shot a student in the arm with a rifle on campus. The victim, a 15-year-old boy, was transported to a hospital in good condition and expected to make a full recovery, Harris said.

The shooter was apprehended some distance away after he fled the school with the gun, Harris said.

An off-duty Los Angeles police officer who “was in the right place at the right time” caught the teen, according to LAPD. The teen was taken into custody near a Vons grocery store, CNN reported.

Officials said the suspect no longer attended the school after his parents voluntarily took him out.

Neither teenager has been identified.