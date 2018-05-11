‘I Met My Soul Mate’: Accused Stalker Explains Why She Sent Arizona Man 65,000 Texts After Going Out on One Date

A woman accused of sending 65,000 texts to a man and breaking into his Phoenix-area home spoke out in a jailhouse interview on Thursday, chalking her actions up to “love.”

Jacqueline Claire Ades, 31, met the man through a dating app in and went out with him once last year, according to police. The pair never went out again, and while Ades said she loved him, the man evidently didn’t feel the same way: he blocked her from the app.

Still, that didn’t stop Ades from sending him some 65,000 texts — including 500 in one days — over the next 17 months, breaking into his home and even showing up to his business where she claimed to be the man’s wife, authorities said.

In an interview with CNN affiliate KPHO/KTVK from jail, the woman said she never intended to hurt the victim and that she (still) loves him. She said she moved to Arizona from Florida, and first met the man in January 2017, after initially connecting online.

“I felt like I met my soul mate and I thought we would just do what everybody else did and we would get married and everything would be fine,” Ades told reporters, adding that the man was her “healing angel.”

When asked by reporters Thursday if sending 65,000 text messages was excessive, she replied: “Love is an excessive thing.”

At one point, she was was asked, “Are you crazy?”

“No,” Ades responded. “I am the person that discovered love.”

In court documents, prosecutors laid out how threatening the tone of some of the text messages were: One said, “Don’t ever try to leave me. I’ll kill you. I don’t wanna be a murderer.” In another, she said she would kill him if he left her, and would wear his body parts and bathe in his blood, the documents said.

When the man was out of town last month, he noticed in his home surveillance that the woman broke into his house and was taking a bath in his tub, police said.

Police came to the residence and discovered not only an uninvited houseguest, but also a large butcher knife in the front seat of her car.

Officers took her into custody and charged her with felony trespassing. When it was time for her to appear in court, she didn’t, authorities said. A warrant was issued for her arrest.

On Tuesday, police in Paradise Valley, a small, affluent town in Arizona, arrested Ades after they say she showed up at the man’s business and claimed to be his wife.

“I told him that if he ever blocked me on this app, that I would come move here,” the woman told reporters. “And he blocked me, so I came here.”

The woman’s status conference and preliminary hearing are scheduled for next week and it’s unclear whether she has hired an attorney.

KPHO/KTVK asked jail officials whether Ades was receiving treatment at their facility, and they wouldn’t comment on that, citing medical privacy laws. CNN has also reached out to Maricopa County to see if the woman needs or has had a medical evaluation — and is waiting to hear back.