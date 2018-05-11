Jurassic Park Ride at Universal Studios Hollywood to Close, Reopen as ‘Jurassic World’ Attraction

Jurassic Park, one of the earliest thrill rides at Universal Studios Hollywood, is scheduled to close this fall to make way for a scarier, updated dinosaur attraction.

The 22-year-old ride that sends guests on a floating vehicle through a world where dinosaurs have run amok is set to close Sept. 3, marking the end of the busy summer tourism season.

In its place, Universal Studios Hollywood plans to open an attraction dubbed the Jurassic World Ride that the park has described as having “never-before-seen dinosaurs, enhanced storytelling, lush scenic design, an entirely new color scheme and uncompromised state-of the art technology.” It is set to open next year.

Theme park officials won’t comment on the technology that will be featured in the new attraction or what type of vehicles guests will ride.

