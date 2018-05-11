BREAKING: 1 Hospitalized, 1 Detained Following Report of Man With Gun at Highland High School in Palmdale

Man Arrested After Allegedly Breaking Into Rihanna’s Hollywood Hills Home

Posted 7:36 AM, May 11, 2018, by

A 26-year-old man was arrested Thursday morning after he allegedly broke into entertainer Rihanna’s Hollywood Hills home, Los Angeles police said.

Rihanna arrives for the 2018 Met Gala on May 7, 2018, at the Metropolitan Museum of Art in New York. (Credit: Hector Retamal / AFP / Getty Images)

Officers responded to a call about a possible burglary in the 7800 block of Hillside Avenue around 10 a.m. Thursday after a man was seen exiting the singer’s home, according to Officer Rosario Herrera, an LAPD spokeswoman.

Officers took the man into custody without incident, Herrera said. Nothing was taken from the residence.

Police did not immediately identify the man.

