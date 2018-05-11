Man Arrested After Allegedly Breaking Into Rihanna’s Hollywood Hills Home

A 26-year-old man was arrested Thursday morning after he allegedly broke into entertainer Rihanna’s Hollywood Hills home, Los Angeles police said.

Officers responded to a call about a possible burglary in the 7800 block of Hillside Avenue around 10 a.m. Thursday after a man was seen exiting the singer’s home, according to Officer Rosario Herrera, an LAPD spokeswoman.

Officers took the man into custody without incident, Herrera said. Nothing was taken from the residence.

Police did not immediately identify the man.

